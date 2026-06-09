The Athletissima meeting on August 21 in Lausanne will feature an exciting duel in the 200-meter race. Australian Gout Gout will face Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

The 18-year-old Gout is contesting his first season in the Diamond League and his only race in Europe in the second half of the season in Lausanne. He set the junior world record of 19.67 seconds in Sydney in mid-April.

Gout will be challenged by Letsile Tebogo from Botswana. Only 23 years old, he is already world junior champion in the 100 meters, world champion in the 4x400 meter relay and Olympic champion in the 200 meters.

The organizers had already announced the participation of four Swiss figureheads in April. Audrey Werro, Ditaji Kambundji, Angelica Moser and Simon Ehammer will be competing in Lausanne.