Spectacular start to the 2026 SailGP season: The reigning champion from Great Britain sailed a near-perfect second day to take the first win of the new year.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most exciting regatta series in the world kicked off in Perth on Saturday. Three teams are tied on points after the first day of racing at the SailGP in Australia.

Things went badly for Switzerland. After just over a minute, they collided with the New Zealand team Black Foils, ending the race for both teams before it had even really begun.

The second day of racing will take place on Sunday. Fortunately, the Swiss catamaran is fully operational again.

The ranking list

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

