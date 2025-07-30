Great mourning for biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier. Picture: Imago

Germany's biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier dies in a rockfall on Laila Peak in Pakistan. There is great sympathy from the sporting world.

Luca Betschart

The sporting world mourns the loss of biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier. The two-time Olympic champion, who had announced her retirement in 2019, was hit by a falling rock in the Karakoram mountains on Monday. On Wednesday, her management confirmed that she did not survive the accident. Dahlmeier was only 31 years old.

On Dahlmeier's Instagram account, her family wrote: "We say goodbye to a great person. Laura enriched our lives and the lives of many with her warm and straightforward manner. She showed us that it is worth standing up for your dreams and goals and always staying true to yourself. We are deeply grateful, dear Laura, that we were able to share in your life. Our shared memories give us strength and courage to continue on our path."

The news of her death triggered shocked reactions on social media. "She was not only one of the most successful athletes in the history of the German Ski Association, but also an extraordinary person full of joie de vivre, courage and warmth - on and off the slopes," mourned the German Biathlon Association on Instagram. "She touched and inspired us with her passion for the sport, her down-to-earth attitude and her infectious laugh. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, her friends and everyone who was close to her in these difficult hours. We will always remember Laura as a great athlete and a wonderful person. Rest in peace, Laura."

Reactions to the death of Laura Dahlmeier

Schweren Herzens nehmen wir Abschied von Laura Dahlmeier 🖤



Ihr plötzlicher Tod macht uns fassungslos.



Sie war mehr als eine Olympiasiegerin – sie war ein Mensch mit Herz, Haltung und Vision.



Deine Geschichte wird weiterleben, Laura. pic.twitter.com/54CWBo4oMd — DOSB (@DOSB) July 30, 2025

The news about the passing of two-time Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier in a terrible mountaineering accident is deeply shocking for all of us in the Olympic Movement. She lost her life in her beloved mountains.



Laura made history at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics… pic.twitter.com/4gUKNrMhxD — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 30, 2025

Bayern trauert um eine Königin des Wintersports. Die Nachricht vom Tod von Laura Dahlmeier macht tief betroffen. Ein schrecklicher Unfall hat die junge Frau mitten aus dem Leben gerissen. Laura Dahlmeier verkörperte ihre Heimat Bayern im besten Sinne: Sie war ehrgeizig und… pic.twitter.com/SYb2CjhZDg — Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) July 30, 2025