"Queen of winter sports" Great mourning for biathlon legend: Reactions to the death of Laura Dahlmeier

Luca Betschart

30.7.2025

Great mourning for biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier.
Picture: Imago

Germany's biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier dies in a rockfall on Laila Peak in Pakistan. There is great sympathy from the sporting world.

30.07.2025, 15:28

30.07.2025, 16:19

The sporting world mourns the loss of biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier. The two-time Olympic champion, who had announced her retirement in 2019, was hit by a falling rock in the Karakoram mountains on Monday. On Wednesday, her management confirmed that she did not survive the accident. Dahlmeier was only 31 years old.

On Dahlmeier's Instagram account, her family wrote: "We say goodbye to a great person. Laura enriched our lives and the lives of many with her warm and straightforward manner. She showed us that it is worth standing up for your dreams and goals and always staying true to yourself. We are deeply grateful, dear Laura, that we were able to share in your life. Our shared memories give us strength and courage to continue on our path."

Serious mountain accident. Laura Dahlmeier's body is not recovered - as she had wished

The news of her death triggered shocked reactions on social media. "She was not only one of the most successful athletes in the history of the German Ski Association, but also an extraordinary person full of joie de vivre, courage and warmth - on and off the slopes," mourned the German Biathlon Association on Instagram. "She touched and inspired us with her passion for the sport, her down-to-earth attitude and her infectious laugh. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, her friends and everyone who was close to her in these difficult hours. We will always remember Laura as a great athlete and a wonderful person. Rest in peace, Laura."

Reactions to the death of Laura Dahlmeier

