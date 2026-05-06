Stefan Strebel was only 49 years old. Keystone

Nine months ago, Stefan Strebel was still dividing up the pairings in the first round at the Swiss National Wrestling Championships in Mollis. Now the former technical director of the Swiss Wrestling Federation has passed away.

Jan Arnet

As reported by "Blick", Stefan Strebel, the former technical director of the ESV, has died at the age of 49. The sad news has been confirmed by the Northwestern Switzerland Wrestling Association and a representative of the judges' commission, writes the newspaper. Strebel is said to have succumbed to heart failure.

Strebel, once a top wrestler himself, was Technical Director of the Swiss Wrestling Federation from 2020 until March of this year. He previously worked for the Northwestern Switzerland Association for 15 years. Strebel advanced the sport of wrestling with his vision. He was a father of two.