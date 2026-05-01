German manufacturer Porsche is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its own motorsport department at its home race in Berlin. To mark the occasion, legendary Porsche sports cars that have celebrated great successes in the past, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, were presented on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the Formula E car will also appear this weekend in an unusual guise: pink. It pays homage to the "pink pig" design with which Porsche competed in the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans. Stylized butcher lines across the entire car characterize all parts of the pig. Find out the full story here.