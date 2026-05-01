blue News is at the Formula E in Berlin this weekend and provides you with updates from the track and insights behind the scenes of the electric racing series. Follow the live ticker to make sure you don't miss a thing!
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Porsche celebrates its 75th anniversary
German manufacturer Porsche is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its own motorsport department at its home race in Berlin. To mark the occasion, legendary Porsche sports cars that have celebrated great successes in the past, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, were presented on Friday.
To mark the occasion, the Formula E car will also appear this weekend in an unusual guise: pink. It pays homage to the "pink pig" design with which Porsche competed in the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans. Stylized butcher lines across the entire car characterize all parts of the pig. Find out the full story here.
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Good morning from Berlin
Bright blue skies greet the blue News crew on Saturday morning - and the weather is set to stay that way all day. So everything is set for a motorsport spectacle on Berlin's Tempelhofer Feld.
Here is a reminder of the day's program: The second free practice session will take place at 9.30 am. This will be followed by qualifying at 11.40 a.m., before the first of two races this weekend gets underway at 4.05 p.m. (live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom). Follow the action here in the live ticker!
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Barnard fastest in first practice - Swiss driver behind
Briton Taylor Barnard sets the fastest time in the first free practice session on Friday, ahead of Pascal Wehrlein and Jean-Éric Vergne. Edoardo Mortara is the best Swiss driver with the fifth-fastest time. Sébastien Buemi (8th) and Nico Müller (11th) still have some work to do to make up time before the first race on Saturday.
That's it for the first day in Berlin - the action continues on Saturday. See you soon!
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The anniversary
Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi will drive his 150th race in Formula E on Saturday. Find out what he has to say about it at the following link:
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It's already been a talking point
The action on the track had not yet begun, but there was already a surprise on Thursday: long-time Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi is ending his racing career after the current season. The Brazilian has been a fixture since the very first season and was the first winner of the then newly introduced all-electric racing series in Beijing in 2014.
The 41-year-old has driven 153 races to date, standing on the top step of the podium a total of 13 times and winning the drivers' title in the 2016/2017 season. In his long career, di Grassi also drove 18 races in Formula 1 in 2010 without scoring a point.
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The program
As last season, two races will take place in Berlin. It starts on Friday at 4.00 pm with the first free practice session. The second practice session will take place on Saturday morning at 9.30 am, followed by qualifying at 11.40 am and the first race at 4.05 pm (on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom).
On Sunday, there will be another free practice session before qualifying at 11.40am and the race at 4.05pm (on free TV on blue Zoom).
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Hello ...
... and welcome to Formula E in Berlin! blue News is live on site and will provide you with updates from the track and behind-the-scenes insights into the electric racing series throughout the weekend. Follow the ticker to make sure you don't miss anything!