Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse goes to Romain Grégoire, who sprinted to victory as a breakaway rider in Locarno. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar further extended his overall lead thanks to a late effort.

The day after his show of strength in the opening stage in Sondrio, Tadej Pogacar initially let others take center stage. In the thrilling finale featuring two short climbs, the four-time Tour de France champion even set the pace at one point for his teammate Jhonatan Narvaez, but when this year’s Giro d’Italia three-time stage winner could no longer keep up, Pogacar took on the chase after the breakaway riders himself.

In the end, with midsummer temperatures in Ticino, he fell just short. The Slovenian standout crossed the finish line in eighth place, four seconds behind, after 157.7 kilometers, and further extended his lead in the general classification. His lead over his closest pursuer, Richard Carapaz, the Olympic champion from Tokyo, now stands at nearly three minutes.

Pogacar was not available for interviews after the podium ceremonies, as he headed to the hospital shortly afterward to visit his partner, Urska Zigart, who had crashed in the women’s race a few hours earlier.

Grégoire Claims His Second Victory

The stage victory went to Frenchman Romain Grégoire, who launched the final sprint 300 meters from the finish line and prevailed over Spain’s Marc Soler and the Netherlands’ Bart Lemmen. The trio was part of an initial 14-rider breakaway group that also included two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe of the Swiss Team Tudor. The Frenchman crossed the finish line in 51st place, behind the top Swiss rider, Marc Hirschi, who finished 39th, a good two minutes behind.

For 23-year-old Grégoire, this was already his second stage victory at the Tour de Suisse, after he won the first stage in Küssnacht last year and wore the leader’s jersey for four days afterward.

A Chance for the Sprinters

For Stage 3, the Tour de Suisse stops in Bad Ragaz in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley. The 157.4-km stage is likely to offer sprinters their best chance at a stage victory. The Schwägalp, about 95 km from the finish, will be the decisive hurdle. Anyone who falls behind there will hardly play a role in the battle for the stage win.