Gregor Deschwanden is also happy about a 5th place in the snowstorm of Engelberg. Keystone

Gregor Deschwanden delivers again. On Sunday at the second World Cup jumping event in Engelberg, he just missed the podium in fifth place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss, who came third the day before, was once again unable to overtake the Austrians with flights of 134.5 m and 136 m, who took all three podium places led by Daniel Tschofenig.

The Lucerne native had initially even dreamed of his first World Cup victory. In third place after the first round, he was the only one to break through the phalanx of the Austrians, who had four contenders for victory in places 1, 2, 4 and 5. In the recapitulation, Deschwanden took advantage of the good conditions for a strong, but not very strong jump.

Kilian Peier consolidated the upward trend. He was also in the final round on Sunday, this time in 13th place.

The main rehearsal for the Four Hills Tournament did not go according to plan for World Cup leader Pius Paschke. The five-time season winner from Germany did not get to grips with the Titlis hill this year. After 10th place on Saturday, he finished 18th.

While the women's competition had to be abandoned at midday, the men had better luck with the weather in the morning. The qualification could be completed. Simon Ammann was one of the victims of the cut.