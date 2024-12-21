Gregor Deschwanden is already celebrating on the exit. He knows that he has made a very strong jump. Picture: Keystone

Gregor Deschwanden shines at his home World Cup in Engelberg. The Lucerne native finishes third in Jan Hörl's victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Deschwanden achieved his fifth World Cup podium finish, his third this winter, after flights of 133.5 and 138.5 meters. Meanwhile, the Austrians celebrated a double victory. Hörl won ahead of compatriot Daniel Tschofenig. Deschwanden's first career World Cup victory was the equivalent of 6.5 m away. He was the sixth Swiss to stand on the podium in Engelberg.

Deschwanden had some bad luck with the wind in the first run. He caught a window in which the valley wind picked up. He managed a perfect jump for these conditions. He kept the damage within limits thanks to the compensation points for the tailwind and finished in fourth place. Hörl (142 m) and Tschofenig (142.5 m), winner of the qualification on Friday, pulled away slightly.

Killian Peier confirmed the upward trend of recent weeks. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist landed at 129 and 130 m. This resulted in 21st place in the final ranking.

Five-time season winner Pius Paschke attacked unsuccessfully from 8th place in the second round. In the end, the German's 10th place was his worst result of the season.

Another competition is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.