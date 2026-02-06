On Monday, Mathilde Gremaud falls during a training jump just before the Olympic Big Air final and has to withdraw from the competition. Now she gives an update on her state of health.

"Everything hurts a bit right now. Especially on the right in my lower back, I have hematomas on the muscles there," says Mathilde Gremaud the morning after her fall. She could run, but had to be careful.

The Fribourg native knew immediately after her fall that she would not be able to compete in the final. The shock of the fall alone would not have made her mentally ready, "no chance", said the 26-year-old. "I won gold last week and nothing is broken. Everything is okay."

Overall, the 26-year-old draws a positive conclusion - also because slopestyle is the supreme discipline in freestyle for her. "My biggest goal was to defend my slopestyle title. That's why I'm super happy." Big air was just a bonus for her from the start, even if she knew what it would take to win.

Gremaud fell in difficult conditions and lots of fresh snow. According to SRF expert Elias Ambühl, she got stuck on the take-off and then didn't land well. In the end, she was transported away on the rescue sled.