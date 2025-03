Grigor Dimitrov presents himself to the public in Geneva in May Keystone

After three-time winner Casper Ruud (ATP 5), another top-class player, Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 15), will be taking part in the tenth edition of the Geneva Open from May 17 to 24.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former world number three from Bulgaria has won nine tournaments on the ATP Tour, with his greatest success being his triumph at the 2017 ATP Finals in London. He has also reached the semi-finals at three Grand Slam events. He reached the final in Geneva in 2023.