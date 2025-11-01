From 489th in the world after maternity leave to 11th - Belinda Bencic has shown how strong she is back in 2025. Now an injury has stopped her. Tennis expert Heinz Günthardt analyzes her season for blue Sport.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belinda Bencic ends her successful comeback season prematurely due to injury after playing five tournaments in five weeks.

After her return following the birth of her daughter Bella, she sensationally climbed from 489th to 11th place in the world rankings and won the tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, among others.

Heinz Günthardt praises her intelligence and mental strength and believes she is capable of winning a Grand Slam title in the future. Show more

Belinda Bencic will not end the tennis year with another tournament win. Five days after her triumph in Tokyo, the player from Eastern Switzerland has withdrawn from her quarter-final match in Hong Kong due to a thigh injury. This ends the season for the 2021 Olympic champion, who played her fifth tournament in five weeks in Hong Kong since the start of the Asian Tour.

"When you have to play a match at this level practically every other day for a week, the likelihood of getting injured is of course very high," Heinz Günthardt said in an interview with blue Sport. But it is certainly right to take a break in the event of minor problems, otherwise there is a risk of a longer absence.

The 28-year-old from St. Gallen can now rest up before she starts preparing for the new season. After her victory in Tokyo, Bencic climbed to 11th place in the world rankings. She was still ranked 489th at the start of the year and had no ranking when she returned to tournament action on October 30, 2024 in Hamburg, six months after the birth of her daughter Bella.

A different attitude

"What she has achieved there is enormous," emphasizes Günthardt. He was always very optimistic about her. Nevertheless, it is surprising how quickly she was able to return to her pre-pregnancy form, says the team manager of the Swiss Fed Cup team. The first tournament win in Abu Dhabi in February particularly amazed him.

"There haven't been many weeks in which she has played at this level. That just underlines how good she is as a tennis player," Günthardt sums up. Being a good athlete is something you can work your way back to relatively quickly. But the instincts for the game or the timing are simply something that certain players are more naturally born with, Günthardt marvels. "When you watch her, you get the feeling that every ball is in the middle of the racket and it goes where it's supposed to."

Belinda Bencic after the final triumph in Tokyo. Keystone

Is she even better than before? "Maybe she had a slightly different attitude. Especially at the beginning, when she came back, she didn't put herself under any pressure," says Günthardt. But now the expectations are different. "The expectations are certainly different than in February. Because she sees that I can keep up, I can beat the best and maybe win a Grand Slam one day - she has the skills to do it." The 66-year-old sums up: "When she goes into a tournament now, her attitude will certainly be different. The question is whether that will spur her on or almost hinder her at the wrong moment."

Winning many close matches - soon to be a Grand Slam winner?

After her comeback, she changed her service slightly due to shoulder problems, but otherwise Bencic performs as usual on the court. "She can play very attacking, but also very solid. And she doesn't make any mistakes at important moments. That's what made her stand out this year. The number of close matches she has won this year is simply fantastic," enthuses Günthardt.

Showing such things in a training session or at 4:1 is something different than at 6:6 in the third set. "And this year she proved once again that she is one of the best when it counts," says the former coach of tennis legend Steffi Graf.

What does Günthardt think Bencic can do in the new season? "I hope she manages to win a Grand Slam. At least that she puts herself in a position where she has a realistic chance of winning such a tournament."

If she is still in the tournament in the second week, anything is possible, says Günthardt, citing Wimbledon, where Bencic reached the semi-finals this year. "That was an opportunity, but unfortunately she ran into Swiatek there, who played incredible tennis and was actually unplayable," he explains.

But this kind of constellation doesn't happen every time. You have to put yourself in such a position more often to give yourself the opportunity to win a tournament. The scenario can sometimes be exactly the opposite.

"Then someone might not be playing so well on a certain day and I hit great form, make certain aces at an important moment or hit a return at 5:5 in the third set. And then it's enough to get over the line," explains the tennis commentator, who worked for SRF for many years. Günthardt's conclusion: "She's good enough, but certain things have to come together."