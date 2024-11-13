Heinz Günthardt's team is complete again. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic returns to the Swiss tennis team after her maternity break and impresses with her performance and composure. She is in top form ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup against Serbia.

SDA

Belinda Bencic is back in the Swiss tennis team after her maternity break and is attracting everyone's attention in Biel. Together with her daughter Bella, she is the center of attention as the team prepares for the Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Serbia. Her teammate Céline Naef describes the situation as special: "The thought that Belinda is now a mother is very special. You almost have to pinch yourself a little." Bencic's return is celebrated by everyone in the team, and captain Heinz Günthardt is delighted: "Now our world champion team is complete again."

Bencic, who became a mother in April, surprised everyone with her comeback at smaller ITF tournaments in Hamburg and Luxembourg, where she won three out of four matches. In Luxembourg, she withdrew from the quarter-finals after an exhausting match so as not to take any risks. "I was feeling my muscles a bit and just didn't want to take any risks," explained the 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland. However, she was able to train fully again in Biel.

Belinda Bencic feels ready to play in the Billie Jean King Cup. Picture: Keystone

Tennis as a second mother tongue

Heinz Günthardt is impressed by Bencic's performance: "When I watch her, I have to say: tennis is like a mother tongue for her." He praises her accent-free playing style and her relaxed manner as a mother. She is supported in Biel by her own mother, which helps her to find the balance between family and sport. Bencic wanted to test this year how family and tournament rhythm can be reconciled before heading to Australia at the end of December. Her experiences so far have made her optimistic: "We are uncomplicated as parents," she says with a laugh. "We pass that on to the child."

Family and flexibility

Flexibility is required at tournaments, and Bencic emphasizes that her daughter Bella always comes first. "Bella is always priority number one, but I think we did really well and both felt comfortable." Physically, she is not yet at 100 percent, but the last match in Luxembourg, which she won after almost two and a half hours, was very valuable.

Bencic is under no great pressure ahead of the play-off against Serbia on Friday and Saturday. Her teammates Viktorija Golubic, Jil Teichmann, Céline Naef and Simona Waltert have won tournaments in recent weeks and are in good form. "We give Heinz the agony of choice," says Bencic with a laugh. Günthardt is delighted with the strong team performance: "That's much better than if there are injuries or no one is in form."

Günthardt has until the draw on Thursday to make his decision. The Swiss are favorites in every line-up against the young Serbian team.

SDA