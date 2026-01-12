Novak Djokovic is leaving the players' union PTPA, which he co-founded. Tennis expert Heinz Günthardt analyzes the Serb's withdrawal for blue Sport.

Syl Battistuzzi

Novak Djokovic leaves the players' union PTPA, which he co-founded, shortly after the turn of the year. The 24-time Grand Slam champion founded the Professional Tennis Players Association in August 2020 with the then Canadian tennis pro Vasek Pospisil. The former world number one wanted to use the players' union to ensure that the interests of the pros were better represented.

"Some initiatives have come from the union that take a closer look at certain things, which I think is very positive," says tennis expert Heinz Günthardt in an interview with blue Sport.

However, there are many different associations in tennis. And they would struggle to reach a consensus with each other that would ultimately benefit the sport. "That's why I'm not sure that it was a good idea to found just one additional association," says Günthardt.

He believes that Djokovic's withdrawal from the PTPA "doesn't change very much". "His words are always important, whether he is now part of an association or not. It doesn't make much difference," says Günthardt.

New distribution key

The Serb has "not failed" with his plans, believes the 66-year-old Zurich native. "He has certainly succeeded in making many more people aware of certain existing problems in the whole system. Those at the top of the world rankings earn extremely high wages and the players between 100 and 200 find it extremely difficult to earn a living from their sport. This is in a sport where so much money is distributed globally," Günthardt sums up.

Meanwhile, the PTPA has filed many lawsuits in 2025 - including against the major tennis associations ATP, WTA and ITF, because in their view they form a "cartel" that maintains an exploitative system. Tennis Australia reached an agreement with the PTPA shortly before the start of the Australian Open. A major victory for the union.

Record prize money will now be paid out at the first major of the year. In total, the tournament is endowed with the equivalent of around 59.4 million Swiss francs - an increase of 16 percent compared to the previous year. The prize money has also been increased - mainly due to pressure from the union - for professionals who are eliminated in the earlier rounds. Those who lose in the first round will still receive just under 80,000 Swiss francs. The new distribution formula in Melbourne will certainly have a "signal effect" for the other Grand Slam tournaments. "I can imagine that the others will follow suit," says Günthardt.

"That's a very good development," emphasizes Günthardt. From a Swiss perspective, there are three men's players ranked between 100 and 200: Leandro Riedi, Dominic Stricker and Jérôme Kym. It is important that such players can carry on without pressure in the event of an injury or a minor form crisis. "They have done enough for their careers so that hotel costs or similar things are covered," emphasizes Günthardt.

The dilemma for players outside the top 100

Why is it so difficult in the tennis circus to support players outside the top 100? "The prize money is distributed in such a way that a lot is earned at the top," says Günthardt and adds: "Every tournament director wants the big names. So they try to sweeten the whole thing so that people play there."

The dilemma is that the cake is only a certain size. There is not much left for those in the lower ranks and the system can only renew itself if young people have the opportunity to play tennis professionally. Some associations can support the players, others a little less, explains Günthardt.

For a global sport, it is important to have a certain number of players who can actually make a living from it. In other words, they can be accompanied by their wife or family on a trip. "If I can only play tennis but don't have an apartment, a car or anything else and can't put a penny aside, then it becomes difficult," says the long-time SRF expert.

It is therefore important to the coach of the Swiss Fed Cup team that people between 100 and 200 are "well looked after". "You mustn't forget that they play excellent tennis," emphasizes Günthardt. The difference between the top 100 and the players ranked between 100 and 200 is much smaller than most people realize. "But the difference financially is enormous," Günthardt states.