At the five-star CSIO, 44-year-old Guerdat rode Albführen's Iashin Sitte to a clear first round. In the jump-off, which featured eight other pairs, Guerdat not only remained faultless once again but also completed the course in the fastest time. He beat second-place finisher and local favorite Jordan Coyle by 1.46 seconds. Arne Van Heel took third place.

According to research by *Pferdewoche*, Guerdat became only the seventh Swiss winner in the tournament’s 100-year history. More recently, Martin Fuchs (2024) and Edouard Schmitz (2022) had also been successful.

After Guerdat had already led Switzerland to third place on the podium in the Nations Cup on Friday—he was the only rider from the Swiss quartet to complete two clear rounds—he proved once again with his Grand Prix victory that he is in top form ahead of the World Championships. He will compete in the World Championships on Dynamix de Bélhème.