Lara Gut-Behrami talks to blue Sport about the huge mental pressure she puts on herself. Although she enjoys skiing, many of the feelings it requires are "not the nicest".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before the start of the season in Sölden, Lara Gut-Behrami talks to blue Sport about the problems in her preparation and why they don't worry her.

The 33-year-old also reveals why the summer is always much more relaxed for her than the winter with its many ski races: "You can't ski 90 percent and hope that you'll be fine."

The overall World Cup winner also explains that the pressure she puts herself under is a burden: "It uses up a lot of energy, I realize that it's slowly eating away at me." Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami is starting her 17th World Cup season in Sölden. When asked what she does differently today than at the start of her career, the 33-year-old says: "I'm more grown up now than I was as a teenager. You go through life very differently at 17 than when you're over 30."

In an interview with blue Sport, Gut-Behrami also reveals why the World Cup races are a double-edged sword for her: "The aggression and all those feelings you need to be able to race for victories aren't exactly the best." She can take a more relaxed approach in the summer. In winter, on the other hand, it is always a matter of overcoming: "You can't ride 90 percent and hope that it will work. You always need 100 percent determination. It consumes a lot of energy. I also notice that it's slowly eating away at me. I like racing, I like skiing, but at some point the mental strain becomes too much."

This strain becomes even greater with Gut-Behrami's great success: "It's the pressure you put on yourself. I can't function without pressure." The Ticino native explains: "If I was at the start and thought I was enjoying life, I would stop at the third bend and say: 'That's it. I enjoyed it, it was beautiful. The sun is shining, why should I torture myself riding down here?"

Gut-Behrami explains that there is no external pressure: "When I'm at the start, it's because I really want to race. It's also what helps me to do well. But it does take a lot of energy."

The difficult preparation

Preparation for the season did not go according to plan for the Ticino native. In addition to a knock to her knee, she also had other problems to contend with: "The last month was pretty challenging, and not just because of my knee: I was still ill, so I couldn't do anything for almost three weeks. I lost quite a lot of muscle mass."

The overall World Cup winner is therefore not yet in top form in Sölden, but is still not worried. "The important thing is that I get fit for the whole season. I have another month after Sölden."

Gut-Behrami can also use this time to continue working with her new coaching team: "Starting from scratch always takes a lot of energy. And I can't say that I had a lot of energy at the end of last season. I realize that I still feel a certain fatigue." Although she won the overall World Cup last season, she still sees potential for improvement: "You can ski every corner better. But the most important thing is that I'm physically and mentally in good shape."

