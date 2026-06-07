Gymnast Simone Biles has reported a serious emergency. Imago

Normally, Simone Biles doesn't like to reveal private details. But this time she makes an exception. But mysteries remain.

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Exceptional gymnast Simone Biles has apparently come through a serious emergency unscathed. "Almost dying was not on my mind," wrote the 29-year-old American in an Instagram story. The Olympic champion did not explain what kind of emergency it was, but did mention the time last week.

She does not normally share such things because she values privacy in these times, Biles began her entry. The accompanying photo showed her right arm and three medical-grade bracelets. "This was one of, if not the scariest experiences of my life," Biles wrote. Especially as her husband - professional footballer Jonathan Owens (30) from the Indianapolis Colts - was out of town due to a training session with his team.

Details only for the inner circle

"I've been resting in bed all week," added Biles. She would sooner or later explain exactly what had happened to her inner circle and to those who had contacted her, visited her or sent flowers. Other photos showed vases with bouquets of flowers.

Biles has won a total of seven gold medals at the Olympic Games. In 2021, she won bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo despite mental problems. After a two-year break, she returned in 2023 with two World Championship titles and became a three-time Olympic champion in Paris in 2024.