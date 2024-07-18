Kevin Magnussen has to vacate his cockpit at Haas. The 31-year-old's contract will not be extended Keystone

Kevin Magnussen is leaving the American Formula 1 team Haas after this season. The contract with the 31-year-old Dane will not be extended, the racing team announced ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Haas will therefore line up with a new driver duo in 2025. The departure of German Nico Hülkenberg to Sauber has already been clear for some time.

The 36-year-old Rhinelander will be replaced by 19-year-old Briton Oliver Bearman from the Ferrari junior academy for his first season as a regular driver. Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who will leave Alpine at the end of this year, is regarded as the top contender for Magnussen's seat.

