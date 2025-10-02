ARCHIVE - Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton (archive photo). Photo: Denes Erdos/AP/dpa Keystone

The sympathy following the death of his beloved dog Roscoe has overwhelmed Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton. "It's heart-warming to see how many people around the world Roscoe has touched," said the 40-year-old after his arrival in the Singapore paddock. The weekend before the night Grand Prix, the bulldog died after suffering a cardiac arrest and being in a coma for days.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"A lot of people in the world have been through something like this and know what it's like to have a pet that gives you so much love, it's a great experience," said Hamilton. Roscoe has accompanied Hamilton since 2013 and quickly became a star in the paddock. The British magazine "Vogue" recently devoted a lengthy article to Hamilton and Roscoe. "I've lost my best friend," wrote Hamilton after the dog's death.

Hoping for a turnaround in results in Singapore

The Ferrari driver reported that he had received many messages from other drivers, the Formula 1 teams, the world governing body Fia and the management of the racing series. "It was really overwhelming and very welcome," the Briton said. However, he is now looking forward to getting back into the car.

He would not dedicate a good result at the race in Singapore to Roscoe alone, said Hamilton. "There are many people who deserve a good result from me and this team. The Tifosi and all the people who have been asking me and supporting me all year, but especially in the last week," explained the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton is still waiting for his first podium finish in a Grand Prix since switching to Ferrari before this season.