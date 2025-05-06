Hamilton moans: "Why don't you take a tea break" - Gallery Lewis Hamilton fumed on the radio during the Miami race. Image: dpa Frederic Vasseur is under pressure at Ferrari. Image: dpa Hamilton moans: "Why don't you take a tea break" - Gallery Lewis Hamilton fumed on the radio during the Miami race. Image: dpa Frederic Vasseur is under pressure at Ferrari. Image: dpa

The word is already out in Italy: SOS Ferrari. Disillusionment is spreading after the signing of superstar Lewis Hamilton. The record-breaking world champion takes a breather on the team radio.

Lewis Hamilton was furious. The next Ferrari flop in Miami drove the seven-time Formula 1 world champion into sarcasm. "Take a tea break while you're at it," Hamilton hissed over the radio after the command post seemed too hesitant.

Things are not going fast enough for the Englishman in Italy. Eighth place in Florida behind his stable rival Charles Leclerc is far too low for Hamilton. It is also far too little for the proud Scuderia.

Hamilton and Leclerc "frustrated and nervous"?

The "Gazzetta dello Sport" is already broadcasting "SOS Ferrari" and suggesting that Hamilton undergo couples therapy with the racing team. "The fans in red are depressed, the drivers are frustrated and nervous," judges the "Corriere della Sera" and sees a former world champion who has long since become embittered. "He already seems indifferent."

Even Ferrari are not that quick to let go. But the fact that Hamilton is annoyed early on in his first Ferrari season is really not surprising after the stuttering start. "I'm still on fire," explained the 40-year-old defiantly. "I'm not going to apologize for being a fighter. I'm not going to apologize for still wanting it."

"Jeez, guys!"

In Miami, sixth place could have been the highest of feelings. That's why Hamilton and Leclerc, who were both pursuing different tire strategies, took it in turns to chase down Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli, Hamilton's successor and Italy's championship hopeful. However, the 18-year-old did not come under serious pressure in the final phase.

"Jeez, guys! That's not good teamwork," Hamilton grumbled because Ferrari initially refused to let him take Leclerc's place. The go-ahead came from the pits after all. Hamilton later swapped back with Leclerc. "I have no problems with Charles," said Hamilton, who respects the Monegasque as a driver. "But we can do better."

Things get heated in the heat of the moment

Let's hope so. Otherwise it will be another bitter season in red. Speed is everything. "You sit there, you have stuff in front of you, you make quick decisions," Hamilton explained his impatience. "We panic, we try to keep the car on the track. We calculate things quickly."

And then you hear nothing from the command post at first. "In the heat of the moment, you're never going to make the most peaceful announcements," Hamilton defended himself. Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur was sympathetic to the plight of his drivers, but did not feel that he was dawdling over the radio. "It took one lap, that's one minute and 30 seconds, to understand the situation and then we asked them to change places."

Two weeks to go until Ferrari's home race

The fact that Hamilton is struggling with his Ferrari after twelve years at Mercedes is no great surprise. As frustrating as it may be, settling in takes time, even in the chronically impatient world of Formula 1.

"You can't just come into a new team and be two or three tenths faster than your teammate, that's not possible," said Williams driver Carlos Sainz, who knows a thing or two about it. He joined Ferrari in 2021 as Sebastian Vettel's successor and had to make way for Hamilton at the Scuderia before this season. Sainz explained that Leclerc had long since reached the limit with his car. It will take time for Hamilton to get there.

In just two weeks' time, Ferrari will contest its Formula 1 home race in Imola. If the Tifosi have their way, enough time should have passed by then.

