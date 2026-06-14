Lewis Hamilton celebrated his first GP victory with Ferrari Keystone

Lewis Hamilton’s sporting resurgence in Formula 1 reaches its next milestone. The record-holding world champion wins his 106th Grand Prix in Barcelona, his first with Ferrari.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Of all people, it was Lewis Hamilton who ended the winning streak of Mercedes, the team with which he secured six of his seven world championship titles. Thanks to a fortunate strategic move, the 41-year-old Briton won the Barcelona-Catalonia Grand Prix ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes and world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, the winner of the last five Grand Prix races, retired from the seventh race of the season four laps before the finish after having just overtaken his second-place teammate Russell.

Defying the critics

For Ferrari, it was the first Grand Prix victory since October 2024; for Hamilton, it was his first in nearly two years. He had last won the Belgian Grand Prix on July 28 of that same year—at the time still driving for Mercedes—before deciding, after twelve extremely successful years with the Silver Arrows, to switch to Ferrari to make history with the Scuderia. The Tifosi have been dreaming of a world championship title since 2007.

But Hamilton was initially unable to live up to the high expectations placed on him. Now, on his 31st attempt, he finally secured his long-awaited first GP victory with the Reds. A success that few had believed he could achieve after a disappointing first season with Ferrari, which had even raised questions about his retirement.

On Sunday, however, there was no trace of that; exuberant joy reigned in the Ferrari camp. After two second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco, Hamilton managed to beat the Mercedes team, which had been undefeated so far this season. With his 106th Grand Prix victory, the seven-time world champion broke his own Formula 1 record.

Different tire strategies

The high temperatures at Montmeló, northeast of Barcelona, made for an exciting race with many pit stops and lead changes. At the start, Russell was able to defend his position at the front in his 100th Grand Prix for Mercedes, followed by Hamilton and Antonelli.

Ferrari opted for a different tire strategy, bringing Hamilton into the pits for his second tire change before the race was even halfway through, while Mercedes held off. Then a retirement by local hero Fernando Alonso turned the race on its head.

Shortly after the two Mercedes drivers had changed their tires, the 44-year-old—the oldest driver on the grid—was forced to park his Aston Martin on the side of the track. A virtual safety car was the result. Hamilton gratefully accepted the opportunity, took the lead, and, with the freshest set of tires on his car, cruised to an unchallenged victory.

Antonelli forced to retire

Behind him, Antonelli demonstrated his strong form. The Mercedes rising star overtook Russell with five laps to go, seemingly securing another boost of motivation in the fight for the world championship title. One lap later, however, the youngster’s Silver Arrow came to a stop.

In the championship standings, Hamilton, as the closest pursuer, cut his deficit to the leading teenager Antonelli to 41 points. Russell now trails the 19-year-old Italian by 50 points, who will have the opportunity to respond in two weeks at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.