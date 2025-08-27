Fabian Staudenmann and Samuel Giger meet in the 1st round. KEYSTONE

The top pairings at the Swiss Wrestling Festival are well known - and they have it all. Samuel Giger grapples with Fabian Staudenmann. King Joel Wicki has to go up against the young Bernese Michael Moser.

The top pairings at the ESAF Joel Wicki - Michael Moser

Samuel Giger - Fabian Staudenmann

Damian Ott - Adrian Walther

Pirmin Reichmuth - Werner Schlegel

Matthias Aeschbacher - Armon Orlik

Marcel Bieri - Romain Collaud

Nick Alpiger - Marcel Räbsamen

Curdin Orlik - Samir Leuppi

Lario Kramer - Joel Strebel

Domenic Schneider - Bernhard Kämpf Show more

Now the anticipation for the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL is definitely increasing. Division head Stefan Strebel announced the top pairings on Wednesday evening.

There were a lot of rumors beforehand, but now we know more. Early Saturday morning (blue Sport tickers live), two of the most frequently named favorites will meet in the first round.

Fabian Staudenmann and Samuel Giger shake hands. "I want to see this course again," comments Strebel. Since the last federal event in Pratteln in 2022, Staudenmann and Giger have each won once against each other, with the remaining duels ending in a draw. "If one of these two wins the course, the ESAF can begin."

King against non-confederate

Either way, the ESAF really gets going, as the reigning wrestling king has to face one of the very young ones. Joel Wicki will face 20-year-old Michael Moser from Bern. A pairing that will cause discussion, especially as Moser does not have a federal wreath.

"I'm aware of that," says Strebel about the fact that Moser is not yet a Swiss champion. But Adrian Käser (1989), Jörg Abderhalden (1998) and Kilian Wenger (2010) would also have won the title of king as non-confederates.

Saturday morning is the start of the Confederation. We will keep you up to date on and off the sawdust ring throughout the weekend. The first swing starts at 08.30 am.

