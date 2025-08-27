The top pairings at the Swiss Wrestling Festival are well known - and they have it all. Samuel Giger grapples with Fabian Staudenmann. King Joel Wicki has to go up against the young Bernese Michael Moser.
The top pairings at the ESAF
- Joel Wicki - Michael Moser
- Samuel Giger - Fabian Staudenmann
- Damian Ott - Adrian Walther
- Pirmin Reichmuth - Werner Schlegel
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Armon Orlik
- Marcel Bieri - Romain Collaud
- Nick Alpiger - Marcel Räbsamen
- Curdin Orlik - Samir Leuppi
- Lario Kramer - Joel Strebel
- Domenic Schneider - Bernhard Kämpf
Now the anticipation for the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL is definitely increasing. Division head Stefan Strebel announced the top pairings on Wednesday evening.
There were a lot of rumors beforehand, but now we know more. Early Saturday morning (blue Sport tickers live), two of the most frequently named favorites will meet in the first round.
Fabian Staudenmann and Samuel Giger shake hands. "I want to see this course again," comments Strebel. Since the last federal event in Pratteln in 2022, Staudenmann and Giger have each won once against each other, with the remaining duels ending in a draw. "If one of these two wins the course, the ESAF can begin."
King against non-confederate
Either way, the ESAF really gets going, as the reigning wrestling king has to face one of the very young ones. Joel Wicki will face 20-year-old Michael Moser from Bern. A pairing that will cause discussion, especially as Moser does not have a federal wreath.
"I'm aware of that," says Strebel about the fact that Moser is not yet a Swiss champion. But Adrian Käser (1989), Jörg Abderhalden (1998) and Kilian Wenger (2010) would also have won the title of king as non-confederates.
Saturday morning is the start of the Confederation. We will keep you up to date on and off the sawdust ring throughout the weekend. The first swing starts at 08.30 am.
The live ticker of the announcement to read up on
-
-
-
-
Let's go
Soooodeli - the time has come. Strebel announces ten top pairings.
-
Käser on the division
In the SRF broadcast, wrestling king Adrian Käser talks shop for a while before we finally find out. He sees the fact that the list of favorites is so long as an advantage for the division of the first round.
-
It's about to start
In a few minutes, division boss Strebel will appear in front of the cameras. Which pairings will he pull out of his hat this time? We are curious ...
-
Bösch: Wicki against Staudenmann or Ott
Unspunnen winner of 2011, Daniel Bösch, is of the opinion that the king must start with a partial federation winner. That would mean King Wicki meets Fabian Staudenmann or Damian Ott.
Based on two partial federation victories and a victory at the cantonal festival, Bösch feels it is justifiable to let Ott go against Wicki.
-
Forrer: Wicki against Giger or Staudenmann against Giger
Nöldi Forrer talks to blue Sport about the division in 1st gear. For him, the matter is open. "Stefan Strebel has a free hand. Normally, the king meets the winner of Unspunnen or Kilchberger."
That would mean a duel between Wicki and Giger. "But that doesn't have to be the case," says Forrer. Giger and Staudenmann could also be pitted against each other.
Forrer also sees a duel between Wicki and Werner Schlegel as a possibility. Schlegel, from Toggenburg, has lost twice against the king in 1st gear this year. "Schlegel could be given another chance against Wicki."
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the classification ticker. The big wrestling party is taking place next weekend. On Saturday morning, the country's best wrestlers will get into their Zwilchhosen at the Swiss National Wrestling Championships. Stefan Strebel, Technical Director ESV, will announce the top pairings for the 1st round today at 5 pm. At blue Sport you can follow the action up close.