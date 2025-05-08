Ivan Horvat apologized after his nasty foul - it did him little good. screenshot: Orf

The Austrian Handball Federation has banned Ivan Horvat from Alpla Hard for over two years for an excessively hard foul.

The Austrian Handball Federation has made a drastic decision: Ivan Horvat, backcourt player at Alpla Hard, has been banned for more than two years after a foul. The ban ends on June 30, 2027.

The foul that led to this decision occurred during a game when Horvat hit his opponent Markus Mahr with a heavy blow to the face. This blow resulted in an open, multiple fracture of Mahr's nasal bone, which underlined the seriousness of the foul. Traces of blood on the court bore witness to the injury.

The independent handball court of the Austrian Handball Federation (ÖHB) judged the foul to be gross unsportsmanlike conduct. The 26-month ban imposed is in the middle of the possible penalty range, which extends from eight games to four years.

Apology and support

Horvat apologized to Mahr after the game. He emphasized that the injury was not intentional and explained that he had reacted incorrectly to a quick body check. Alpla Hard stood behind their player and criticized the media coverage, which they felt was distorted.

Bregenz Handball, on the other hand, expressed displeasure with Alpla Hard's communication, in particular with a picture that showed Horvat cheering. They questioned the tact used in this situation. Despite the controversy, Hard beat Bregenz in the play-off quarter-finals and will now face the Fivers from Vienna in the semi-finals. Ivan Horvat will definitely not be there.

