In the Swiss alpine skiing team, the men are shining in Bormio, while the women have so far come away empty-handed in Cortina. Alpine Director Hans Flatscher takes stock of the 2026 Winter Games.

Hans Flatscher, these are golden days here in Bormio. How have you experienced this week?

It was truly unique - and historic. It's never happened before that a man has won both the downhill and the super-G at the same Games. Of course, Franjo's performance outshines everything. But the overall team result is also remarkable. I'm particularly proud that the athletes delivered at the decisive moment.

Which is not always easy.

Exactly. We were in a good starting position because we were already successful before the Games. But that creates additional pressure of expectation. It's crucial that the team remains calm and concentrates on the task at hand. And we managed to do that.

Franjo von Allmen wins gold three times in three races. Please help me put that into perspective.

It's something that only two riders before him have achieved (Jean-Claude Killy in 1968, Toni Sailer in 1956, the ed.). And because that was a while ago, it was almost unthinkable that something like that could still be done today. Everything has to fit together and so many details have to be right. Some you can influence, but some you can't. The fact that he succeeded is a wonderful story.

A lot is now pelting down on the 24-year-old. What do you think is important for Franjo von Allmen now?

I think his down-to-earth attitude helps him. His origins, his environment, his friends and retreats - all that gives him stability. He may still be young, but he's mentally very advanced. I'm not worried at all that he might take off. He has both feet firmly on the ground. Of course, a lot will change around him. He will be recognized almost everywhere. That can be exhausting at times. But I am convinced that he will handle it very well.

Marco Odermatt has also won two medals, but is only partially satisfied. How do you assess his situation?

Perhaps it is difficult for outsiders to understand why someone is not entirely satisfied with medals. But it is precisely this attitude that defines him. If he wasn't so ambitious, he wouldn't have won so much. The greats work like that. He gets annoyed for a moment, is hard on himself, but then he can let go and concentrate fully on the next thing. This ability is an enormous strength and will take him further.

At the beginning there was the outburst from Niels Hintermann, who didn't understand a coaching decision.

I was surprised by the discussion myself. We discussed all the options in a meeting, weather, training performance, took all the facts into account and then decided on the qualification mode. We didn't take the decision lightly and wanted to find the best possible and sportingly fair solution. The fact that Niels wasn't happy is part of it, and you have to be able to put up with that.

Did you need to qualify in the downhill? Stefan Rogentin is clearly ranked behind Niels Hintermann in the Downhill World Cup. And now you've given one of the eleven coveted Olympic starting places to a skier who ultimately didn't compete in a race.

When we have so many strong athletes, we have to consider as many options as possible on site. Only on the track, with the actual conditions, can you really judge who will do best. You're always wiser with hindsight. But all the athletes concerned are among the world's best.

They are traveling back and forth between Bormio and Cortina. The Swiss women are not yet doing as well as they would like.

Of course, you always hope for a positive surprise. But you also have to be realistic about the results. The athletes haven't forgotten how to ski. It's more the circumstances at the moment that are preventing them from reaching their full potential. The basic speed is there, you can see that again and again.

What's missing?

What's missing, however, is the final bit of confidence to pull it off uncompromisingly in every passage. We're not satisfied with the placings, that's clear. But the athletes themselves know why. Some of them are coming back from difficult phases. Patience is needed, even if patience is a rare commodity in racing. I am convinced that we will get back on track.

The pressure is now mainly on Camille Rast. That can be brutal for an athlete.

The pressure has actually been there all winter. She is the one who regularly finishes on the podium. The good thing is that she has proven several times that she is mentally extremely strong.

There are still four races to go. What do you expect overall in the technical disciplines?

We can have expectations. Both the women and the men have athletes at the start who are among the medal contenders. That's a good starting position.

Specifically: will the record from Beijing 2022, five gold medals, be beaten?

I'm generally cautious about predicting how many medals are possible in the end. But the chance is alive. We're currently in an incredibly good position with the men. And it's also the case with the women that the disciplines in which we have our greatest strengths are yet to come.