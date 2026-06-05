Harold Kreis is no longer national coach. The German-Canadian has been forced to step down after the German national team's recent unsatisfactory results.

The 67-year-old Kreis had held the post for three years and his contract would have been valid for the World Championship in Germany next May.

After the team's recent poor performances, the premature end to the collaboration with the German Ice Hockey Federation came as no surprise. Three years ago, Germany won the silver medal at the World Championships, but in the last three tournaments, two World Championships and the Olympic Games, the team failed in the group stage.

Kreis had also worked for various clubs in Switzerland for many years. He won the championship twice, in 2006 with HC Lugano and in 2008 with the ZSC Lions.