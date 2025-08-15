When Samuel Giger pulls, his opponents' defensive skills are in demand. KEYSTONE

Swinging is all about putting your opponent on their back. Easier said than done. There are many ways to achieve a valid result. There are over 100 swings in the sport of swinging, blue Sport explains a selection of them for you:

In short

The signature swing of top man Samuel Giger - and many other athletes. The short swing is probably the most frequently used swing, especially as it is taught to young wrestlers when they are just starting out.

The attacking wrestler makes a quarter turn to the right and gets as close as possible to the opponent, chest to chest. He brings his left leg between his opponent's legs, sets him up with a feint and throws him explosively over his right side onto his back.

The short overhand right is the most common variation. However, there are other options, such as the left short or the short with a thigh grip.

Bur

A floor swing. As with the short, there are also different variations of the bur. One of them: The attacking swinger fixes the opponent's upper body on the ground and blocks it with a belt grip. With his left hand, he pulls open the opponent's knee, reaches into the gap (between the legs) and also grabs the belt. He then lifts the opponent up and turns him onto his back.

Hips

Possible on the left and right. The following is a description of the execution on the left: During the attack, the wrestler grabs the opponent's right upper arm with his left hand and goes as low as possible under the opponent with his hips. The attacking wrestler then stretches and lifts the opponent off the ground. This is followed by a powerful throw sideways onto the ground.

Brienzer

There are many different ways to perform the Brienzer. In the original Brienzer, the grip of the attacking wrestler's right hand moves from the belt to the trousers (called a "Gestöss" in the sport of wrestling). He then turns to the right and grabs the opponent's trousers with his left hand over his shoulder. At the same time, he lifts his opponent's right leg with his left leg and throws his opponent forwards headfirst onto his back.

The over-jump

Probably one of the simplest swings - even when describing the move. The attacker feints and puts his opponent on his right foot. He places his own right leg on the outside of the opponent's right foot. The wielder performing the swing grabs the opponent's right upper arm and pushes him backwards onto his back.

Wyber hook

It looks easy to execute, but a closer look reveals that the wyber hook is not that simple.

The attacking wrestler pulls the opponent towards him from the basic position, hooks his right foot in the opponent's left heel and pulls it back. The attacker then traps the opponent's left leg with his own legs. Then the swing executing wrestler changes the standing leg and grabs the opponent's upper arm. He then pulls the leg further back and throws the opponent onto his back. The swing is possible on both sides.

Hay lift

A truly spectacular swing - also known as the Tschumperli. As beautiful as the name of the move is, it is rarely used in active wrestling.

The attacker grabs the pants on the ground with his right hand between his legs after the opponent grabs the pants with his right hand under his armpit. The attacking wrestler then locks the opponent's right wrist, kneels on his left leg, pulls the opponent up and stands up. The attacker then throws the opponent backwards onto his back over his shoulder.

Hip screw

Another ground swing. The attacker grabs the opponent's pants over his back and puts him in a side position. He then reaches between the opponent's legs, grabs the trousers and secures the right leg. He then turns the upper body, swings the leg and turns the opponent onto his back.

Further swings are called (not exhaustive) Foot thrust

gams

bib

Münger

Foot grip

Head pull

Sling

Stöckli

Tannerschwung

Souplesse, throw-over

Grittelen

Scissors

Knee stitch

Half-length Show more

