400-meter sprinter Haydn Brotschi secured his spot at the European Championships in Birmingham with his performance in the 400-meter race at the Swiss Championships in Zurich's Letzigrund.

As the runner-up in the championship (46.10), he will join the winner, Lionel Spitz (45.34), and third-place finisher Ricky Petrucciani (46.13) on the trip to England.

Brotschi holds dual American-Swiss citizenship and ran the 400-meter race in 45.20 seconds in mid-May. Although he was a complete unknown in this country, he approached the bewildered officials at Swiss Athletics and asked what he needed to do to compete for Switzerland at the European Championships.

Since the 21-year-old had never competed internationally for the U.S., the process moved quickly. Brotschi has been eligible to compete for Switzerland since mid-June and is registered as Swiss by the world governing body. The Californian, whose father is from Bolcken in the canton of Solothurn, will now remain in Switzerland and travel to England in just under two weeks. Starting in September, Los Angeles will be his home. There, he plans to complete his master’s degree in data science and biomedicine, as he revealed to CH Media.

In the men’s 400-meter race, the three qualifying spots for Birmingham were awarded through the trials system, as defined in advance. The same applied to the women’s 800-meter race, in which the second and third spots were to be determined alongside the pre-qualified Audrey Werro. Along with the athlete from Fribourg, who won in 1:57.21, Valentina Rosamilia (1:58.74) and Veronica Vancardo (1:59.11) secured their spots. Audrey Werro had also competed in the 400-meter preliminary heat on Saturday as a test of her endurance and, with a time of 50.80 seconds, narrowly missed Lea Sprunger’s Swiss record (50.52).

In the women’s hurdle sprint, Annik Kälin won in a strong time of 12.67 seconds in the absence of world champion Ditaji Kambundji. On the men’s side, Jason Joseph (13.30 in the 110-meter hurdles) claimed his ninth consecutive Swiss Championship gold medal. Pole vaulter Angelica Moser cleared 4.70 m on her third attempt. The Zurich native thus won her tenth consecutive title. Buoyed by his 100-meter gold on Saturday, William Reais once again left European champion Timothé Mumenthaler behind in the 200 meters. The athlete from Graubünden won in 20.37 seconds in calm conditions.