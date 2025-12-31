The HCD wins the Spengler Cup. KEYSTONE

HC Davos wins the Spengler Cup for the 17th time, making it the tournament's sole record holder. Coach Josh Holden's team defeated the US Collegiate Selects 6:3 in the final.

The crucial question before the final was whether the Davos team would be able to constrict the spaces in the fifth game in five days to such an extent that the talented university players would not repeatedly overwhelm them with their speed as they did in the 3:5 defeat in the preliminary round.

They succeeded. The Grisons looked surprisingly fresh in view of their mammoth program, and so the 6,267 spectators - the eleventh game was also sold out - saw an entertaining game with two teams on an equal footing, especially in the first 40 minutes. Contrary to logic, the "college boys" then slowed down in the final period. In the 56th minute, Filip Zadina scored the decisive 4:3 with a shot from the blue line. It was the crowning glory for the best Davos player at the 97th Spengler Cup. Subsequently, Enzo Corvi (57th) and Matej Stransky also scored with a shot into the empty net (58th), making the result clear in the end.

In the first two periods, Davos had conceded a deficit several times. The 2:1 (15th) and 3:2 (32nd) goals were both scored by Canada's Adam Tambellini, who had not scored in the first games of this tournament. The first goal was scored by Rasmus Asplund (12.), who scored after only three seconds in the first power play of this game after Enzo Corvi had won a face-off. The first three goals were scored within 214 seconds.

Davos now sole record holder of the tournament

Aiden Fink, who had already scored three times in the semi-final game, once again shone for the college team and proved to be a key player. The 21-year-old from Penn State University also scored the equalizer to make it 2:2 and set up Jack Musa's 3:3 in the 34th minute. Fink finished the tournament as top scorer with four goals and four assists.

HCD won the Spengler Cup for the second time since 2023 under coach Josh Holden. Previously, the team from Graubünden had not won a title since 2011. With 17 triumphs, they are now the tournament's sole record holders - they previously shared the record with Team Canada.

US Collegiate Selects - Davos 3:6 (1:2, 2:1, 0:3)

Davos. - 6267 spectators (sold out). - Referees Kaukokari/Kova (FIN), Obwegeser/Dapuzzo. - Goals: 12. Asplund (Corvi/Exclusion Fink) 0:1. 14. Walsh (Knuble) 1:1. 15. Tambellini (Frick) 1:2. 24. Fink (Pohlkamp, Walsh) 2:2. 32. Tambellini (Corvi) 2:3. 34. Musa (Fink, Hughes) 3:3. 56. (55:21) Zadina (Andersson) 3:4. 57. (56:48) Corvi (Jung) 3:5. 58. (57:49) Stransky (Dahlbeck, Zadina) 3:6 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against US Collegiate Selects, 1 time 2 minutes against Davos.

US Collegiate Selects: Gajan; McCartthy, Livanavage; Pohlkamp, Wiebe; Borgesi, Gadowsky; Keenan; Fink, Hughes, Finley; Wiebusch, Cerrato, DiMarsico; Muldowney, Plante, Musa; Knuble, Nelson, Walsh; Lavins.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Gross, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Frick, Barandun; Guebey; Stransky, Asplund, Kessler; Frehner, Corvi, Tambellini; Zadina, Ryfors, Lemieux; Knak, Nussbaumer, Egli; Komarov.