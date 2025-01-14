  1. Residential Customers
Gianinazzi's successor HC Lugano has found the right coach in Uwe Krupp

SDA

14.1.2025 - 10:15

Uwe Krupp, here in an archive photo as Germany's national coach, will give instructions at HC Lugano in the future.

Picture: Keystone

One day after parting ways with coach Luca Gianinazzi and team manager Hnat Domenichelli, Lugano has found a new coach. The Ticino team has hired Uwe Krupp as head coach.

Keystone-SDA



14.01.2025, 10:32

The 59-year-old German has signed a contract with Lugano until the end of the current season. This was announced by the Ticino team on Tuesday morning.

Uwe Krupp played over 800 games in the NHL as a player and won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche (1996) and the Detroit Red Wings (2002).

The Cologne native began his coaching career in 2004. He coached the German national team until 2011, taking them to five World Championships and two Olympic Games. He then took up a position with the Cologne Sharks in his home country before moving to the Eisbären Berlin in 2014. He celebrated two championship titles in the Czech Republic with Sparta Prague (2018 to 2020). Most recently, he spent four years in his second term in Cologne.

On Monday, HC Lugano parted ways with coach Luca Gianinazzi and team manager Hnat Domenichelli due to unsatisfactory results.

