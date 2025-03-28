Uwe Krupp only stayed with HC Lugano for a few months. Keystone

HC Lugano announces that it will not renew the contracts with coach Uwe Krupp and six players, which expire at the end of April.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In addition to Krupp, who only arrived in mid-January to replace the fired Luca Gianinazzi, the following players are also affected by the decision of general manager Janick Steinmann: Goalie Adam Huska, defenseman Valtteri Pulli and forwards Mark Arcobello, Daniel Carr, Radim Zohorna and Aleksi Peltonen. As previously announced, Leandro Hausheer and Marco Müller will also be leaving Lugano.

The collaboration with Antti Törmänen, who acted as technical advisor, will also end after the disappointing season with the narrowly won relegation play-off against Ajoie.

Mark Arcobello and Daniel Carr's time in Lugano came to an end after five seasons. The 36-year-old American Arcobello, who was captain of the team from 2020 to 2023, played 279 games with the Ticino club and collected 222 points. The 33-year-old Canadian Carr made 185 appearances and scored 155 points.