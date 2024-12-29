The Davos players celebrate reaching the semi-finals at their home tournament Keystone

HC Davos wins the Spengler Cup 4:3 against Kärpät Oulu and sets up an all-Swiss semi-final against Fribourg-Gottéron on Monday evening.

In the middle third, Davos pulled away from 1:0 to 4:1 within six and a half minutes. However, a five-minute penalty against Nico Gross for a check to the head brought the tension back. Outnumbered, the Finns reduced the deficit to 2:4 before the second break.

However, the "Hermelines" (Kärpät) from the north of Finland failed to score a second goal in this five-minute power play. Nevertheless, the game became tight again after the 3:4 with a good twelve minutes to go. In the end, however, coach Josh Holden's team saved the victory.

Davos improve their performance

After the blatant false start, when they were completely overwhelmed by Team Canada's physicality and went down 2:6, Davos managed to flip the switch in time. Thanks to convincing performances against the Straubing Tigers in the second group game (5:0) and for at least two periods against Oulu in the quarter-finals, the hosts and defending champions are back in the semi-finals.

The HCD got off to the best possible start in the first two periods. Adam Tambellini opened the scoring after just 88 seconds, and Simon Knak doubled the lead after 2:19 minutes in the middle period after a precise pass from oldie Ambühl. Ajoie loanee Oula Palve increased the lead to 3:0, and Enzo Corvi countered the 3:1 shorthander with a 4:1 in the same overtime game.

Another Swiss team in the final

There they will face league rivals Fribourg-Gottéron on Monday evening (20:15). A Swiss team is therefore back in the final after Ambri-Piotta and Davos won the tournament in the last two years. There has been one away win in each of the two National League games this season. This - and the two-day break - could speak in Freiburg's favor.

Team Canada and the surprising Straubing Tigers from Germany will decide their opponents in the final this afternoon. The Canadians and Davos both have the chance to become the sole record winners (both 16 so far).

Telegram and standings:

Davos - Kärpät Oulu 4:3 (1:0, 3:2, 0:1)

Davos. - 6267 spectators (sold out). - SR Borga/Schrader (SUI/GER). - Goals: 2nd Tambellini (Corvi, Lennström) 1:0. 23rd Knak (Ambühl, Egli) 2:0. 25th Palve (Kessler) 3:0. 28th (27:53) Hermonen (Mäenalanen/underpaid goal!) 3:1. 29th (28:40) Corvi (Tambellini/powerplay goal) 4:1. 40th (39:26) Virta (Mäenalanen/power play goal) 4:2. 48th Virta (Kovarcik, Pokka) 4:3. - Penalties: 2 times 2 plus 5 (Gross) minutes plus playing time (Gross) against Davos, 1 time 2 minutes against Oulu.

Davos: Hollenstein; Honka, Dahlbeck; Gross, Lennström; Andersson, Jung; Barandun; ,Stransky Ryfors, Lemieux; Frehner, Corvi, Tambellini; Kessler, Palve, Zadina; Nussbaumer, Egli, Ambühl; Knak.

Kärpät Oulu: Karhunen; Pokka, Paaso; Björk, Masin; Juusola, Ohtamaa; Koivisto; Virta, Kovarcik, Turunen; Gardiner, Melnick, Tardif; Rueschhoff, Korpimäki, Mäenalanen; Hermonen, Yliniemi, Anttila; Nikupeteri.

Remarks: Timeout Oulu (59.), from 58:21 without goalkeeper.

Davos. Spengler Cup. Quarterfinals: Davos - Kärpät Oulu (FIN) 4:3 (1:0, 3:2, 0:1). Dynamo Pardubice (CZE) - Straubing Tigers (GER) 2:4 (1:1, 1:0, 0:3).

Semi-finals. Monday, 3.10 p.m.: Team Canada - Straubing Tigers. - 20.15: Fribourg-Gottéron - Davos. - Final: Tuesday, 12.10 pm.