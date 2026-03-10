Matej Stransky is the MVP of the qualifiers according to the Tamedia poll. Keystone

Matej Stransky was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the qualifiers that ended on Monday in the traditional Tamedia poll, which has been conducted annually since 2004.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The captain and top scorer of qualifying winners HC Davos came out on top by a wide margin in the poll of coaches and captains of the 14 National League clubs. The Czech forward received 18 out of a possible 26 votes. His first runner-up, the Swede Erik Brännström of Lausanne HC, received four votes.

Brännström was voted best defenseman and Reto Berra of Fribourg-Gottéron best goalie. In addition to Stransky, Brännström and Berra, defenseman Lukas Frick (HC Davos) and forwards Denis Malgin (ZSC Lions) and Théo Rochette (Lausanne HC) also made the All-Start Team. Attilio Biasca of Fribourg-Gottéron was voted the newcomer of the season, while Josh Holden of HCD was voted the best coach.