Steven van de Velde's participation in the Olympics has outraged many. The beach volleyball player, who has a criminal record for sexual abuse, had expected protests. But the extent of it surprised him.

Eight years ago, the now 29-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison in England for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. He was 19 at the time of the crime.

During the games in Paris, van de Velde refrained from giving interviews. Now he is breaking his silence and says: "I am no longer the person I was 10 years ago." Show more

Controversial Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde almost left the Olympic Games in Paris due to public outrage over his participation. He had expected protests, but the extent of them surprised him, says the convicted athlete to Dutch TV station NOS. "It's no small thing what's being fired at you." Nevertheless, he stayed. "I thought I wouldn't give others the power to bully me away."

But the athlete also understands. "I know that this will play a role for the rest of my life. I have to accept that, because I made a mistake." But today he is no longer the same teenager he was back then. Van de Velde is married and has a two-year-old son. "I'm no longer the person I was 10 years ago," he says.

Convicted of sexual abuse eight years ago

The 30-year-old van de Velde spoke to journalists in The Hague for the first time since the Olympic Games about his controversial participation. Eight years ago, he was sentenced to prison in England for sexually abusing a girl. Van de Velde was 19 years old when he had sex with the then 12-year-old in 2014. He was heavily booed in Paris. Together with his partner, he was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The fact that some protests did not stop at his family went too far, said van de Velde: "Take me, but please leave my family alone. That's going too far." He will now think carefully about his sporting future. "My son's future is more important to me than my career."

