Werner Schlegel (22) is one of the big favorites in Mollis. He talks to blue Sport about lucky charms, cows, the ESAF and his rivals and reveals why he lost his first duels in the sawdust as a youngster.

Michael Wegmann

Before his appearance in the sawdust, Schlegel takes time for blue Sport and talks about his beginnings in Zwilch pants, his job on his father's farm, his girlfriend, the ESAF and his toughest competitors.

"The older I got, the bigger my dream of becoming a wrestling king became," says Schlegel, who cheated his way into being two years older as a six-year-old to be allowed to wrestle at the festivals. Show more

Werner, did you have any other choice but to become a wrestler? After all, your father was already a wreath wrestler, your older brothers swung ...

... Yes, I was allowed to do what I wanted. I was also in gymnastics for a short time. But of course I came into contact with swinging very early on and I really liked it from the start.

Did you still see your father swinging when you were little?

No. After my eldest brother was born, he soon stopped swinging and took over the business at home. But we still went to wrestling festivals as a family from time to time. That was very impressive. But what I always enjoyed most was being in the sawdust with my colleagues.

The story that you cheated with your age as a six-year-old in order to be allowed to take part in a wrestling festival is well known. I'm interested to know whether you had to suffer against boys who were at least two years older?

(Smiles). Yes. I didn't do so well at the first few Schwingfests. But because I always trained with the older boys, I was able to achieve good results quite quickly. It happened from time to time that the younger ones made themselves older to go to wrestling festivals. It wouldn't have been fair if you were only allowed to train and had to stay at home on Saturdays.

Your brothers also wrestled. Are you just the talented one?

We were all talented young wrestlers and always well developed for our age. Size plays a big role in young wrestling. I then stuck with it. The transition from young wrestler to active wrestler is tough, because you're 16 and usually start with an apprenticeship. On top of that, you also like to go out at this age. Normally, you go a bit under for the first two years until you can celebrate a few victories.

So you became a top wrestler because you didn't go out?

No. There was certainly also the time that I enjoyed with my colleagues and was away for a bit. But I always trained, even while I was working. It was an advantage that vocational school was relatively easy for me.

You were injured at the start of the season. Could that even be an advantage for the nationals now, because you're still fresh?

I don't think it carries any weight. I would also have liked to have swung the whole season, because we worked well in the winter and I was fit. Then came this injury. Whether it's an advantage or disadvantage doesn't interest me. I'm completely focused on the Swiss nationals in Mollis.

You're one of the top favorites there. There are no overachievers this season. Who do you consider to be your toughest rivals?

There are quite a few. I think you always have to have the strong Bernese on your radar. Staudenmann, Walther or Moser. Then there are colleagues from our own ranks like Ott, Orlik and Giger. I could go on and on.

You normally work two days a week on your father's farm. I assume you take a break during the wrestling season?

It depends on how much work there is to do on the farm and how intensively I'm training. But since the injury, I've already spent a lot of time training and rehabbing.

How many animals does your father have?

A good 30 dairy cows.

And how many are yours? There are certainly some live prizes in the barn.

One or two of the animals actually come from a wrestling festival. But we've usually managed it so that he buys the animals that I've won.

Have you also taken the prize money?

Yes, it can also happen that we don't have any space on the farm. It doesn't matter to me. The difference is that when I see the animals at work, they remind me of my successes.

How many tickets for the ESAF do you get for your wrestlers' families and friends?

The tickets are distributed via the wrestling clubs and not via the wrestlers themselves. Tickets are given to all those who help out at wrestling events and thus collect volunteer hours. The rest is divided up among the passive members, but there will certainly be a shortage. Because there is hardly anyone who would not like to be at the ESAF.

So the Schlegel family had to do volunteer hours so that they could cheer you on at the ESAF.

My family will certainly be there. But they have also done volunteer work in our wrestling club, that's just part of it.

Did you dream of becoming a wrestling king when you were a boy?

Yes, and the older I got, the bigger the dream became.

What are you packing for the ESAF? It should be a bit more than just a pair of sneakers and a pair of Zwilch trousers ...

... we'll be in Mollis from Friday to Sunday. You have more with you. But I always have two pairs of the swinging outfit with me in case something tears or it gets wet.

Does it tear often?

That can happen, especially when it's raining and the shirt is wet. Otherwise I carry sports drinks, bananas and Biberli.

How much does a wrestler eat on a competition day?

That varies. Personally, I don't eat much - the tension and nervousness are probably too great. Sometimes one or two energy bars or something.

Do you have a lucky charm in your luggage?

I don't have one. My lucky charm is probably my girlfriend.

Is she a swing expert?

I wouldn't say expert (laughs), but she knows her stuff. She was already a wrestling fan before we met. She's actually always there at the wrestling festivals.

The whole talk with Werner Schlegel