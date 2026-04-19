There would have been another way for Patrick Fischer to take part in the Olympic Games in Beijing. KEYSTONE

In an interview with SonntagsBlick, the Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), Anne Lévy, defends the order of 61 million Covid vaccine doses for Switzerland. She also comments on the Patrick Fischer case.

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The confession of national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer, who entered China in 2022 using a fake Covid vaccination certificate in order to take part in the Olympic Games in Beijing, has been making waves since last Monday. FOPH head Anne Lévy has now also reacted to the scandal surrounding the former national ice hockey coach.

Whether or not you want to be vaccinated is a personal decision, says Lévy in an interview withSonntagsBlick. However, vaccinations help to protect against serious infectious diseases and make sense.

With regard to the Fischer case, the FOPH Director says: "Mr. Fischer himself must explain why he acted as he did. In any case, rules must be observed. He could have taken part in the Olympic Games in China without being vaccinated - that would have been possible with quarantine. Other athletes have done that."

Lévy defends order of 61 million Covid vaccine doses

Switzerland pursued a "safety-oriented strategy" during the coronavirus pandemic, Lévy told the newspaper. "Both in terms of vaccines and their quantities." Switzerland purchased a total of 61 million vaccine doses. 17 million of the doses purchased were vaccinated in Switzerland and eight million were donated to other countries. The rest was partly destroyed, partly not purchased but paid for.

In a pandemic, it is better to order too many vaccine doses than too few, said Anne Lévy, Director of the Federal Office of Public Health, in "SonntagsBlick". (Archive image) Keystone

"There was fierce competition for availability at the beginning of the pandemic. It wasn't clear which company had the best vaccines. Imagine if we had chosen the wrong one or ordered too few!" explains Lévy.

In the audit report, Parliament's supreme supervisory authority found that the right action had been taken. In a pandemic, it is better to order too much than too little.

By the beginning of 2026, the federal government had received 408 applications for compensation following vaccination damage. According to Lévy, 300 of these had been rejected after an initial review, two had been approved and two rejected, while others were still pending.

The majority of the Swiss population rely on vaccinations. During the pandemic, almost 70 percent had been vaccinated, and over 90 percent of people over the age of 65 had been vaccinated.

More on the Patrick Fischer case