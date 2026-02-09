The sporting tragedy surrounding ski racer Lindsey Vonn continues to be a major topic in the media. The bitter end to her comeback after her fall in the Olympic downhill race is triggering sympathy worldwide.

DPA dpa

The serious fall of ski star Lindsey Vonn in the Olympic downhill continues to move the sports world. It was a "nightmare day" for the US American, wrote the Italian newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" after the drama. CNN reported on a "heartbreaking turnaround" and a "shocking twist in the comeback".

"Nobody would wish this end on Lindsey Vonn", wrote the Swiss newspaper "Blick" and looked back on the 41-year-old's glorious career under the title "Vonn's life between heaven and hell". Her fall left spectators on the famous Olimpia delle Tofane piste in Cortina d'Ampezzo "shuddering", wrote "Corriere dello Sport" after the tragedy on Sunday.

Reports of surgery on left leg

Vonn fell early on in the downhill after making a mistake, hit the piste hard, was treated for a long time and finally rescued by helicopter. The former speed queen was seriously injured in the accident. "Apparently it's a fracture in her lower leg," the US team's speed coach, Alex Hödlmoser, told SRF.

The Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos reported a little later, citing the hospital in Treviso, that Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg. On Monday afternoon, Reuters reported that Vonn had to undergo a second operation. The operations are intended to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications in connection with swelling and blood circulation, according to reports.

Vonn was desperate to win another medal at the Winter Games in Italy at the end of her career and crown her highly acclaimed return. The long-time Alpine dominator went to the start, although she said she had suffered a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee just over a week ago. Instead of a happy ending, she experienced a sporting tragedy in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where she has won more times than anyone else in the World Cup.