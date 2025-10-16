As in Singapore: Formula 1 declares a heat emergency. dpa

In Singapore, the Formula 1 organizers declare a heat emergency for the first time. Just two weeks later, the drivers are again threatened with temperatures of over 31 degrees and the corresponding measures.

Formula 1 is once again declaring a heat emergency. After the sauna in Singapore, all participants have to prepare for temperatures of more than 31 degrees in Austin, Texas. And, just like two weeks ago at the night race in the Asian city-state, this also has consequences at the Circuit of the Americas.

Verstappen finds it "completely ridiculous"

The drivers are allowed to wear cooling vests in the car. If they decide not to, as four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull did recently, the cars must still be equipped accordingly, with a coolant tank as well as pumps and a heat exchanger.

The required minimum weight of the cars for the sprint on Saturday (19:00 CEST/Sky) and the main race for the US Grand Prix on Sunday (21:00 CEST/Sky) will be increased by 5 kilograms to 805 kilograms.

"I don't particularly suffer from the heat," Verstappen emphasized in Singapore. A little sweating is completely okay for him. "After 15 to 20 minutes, the vest itself gets hot - it doesn't help at all." The 28-year-old Dutchman finds it "completely ridiculous" that the cooling vest will be compulsory in the event of a heat emergency from next year. Other drivers opted to wear the cooling vest in Singapore.

