In the final, Adrian Heidrich and Yves Haussener initially looked like sure winners against the Australian duo Thomas Hodges/Ben Hood. The Swiss clearly dominated the first set 21:14, but then Heidrich/Haussener lost the plot. The Australians got into the game better in the second set, improved in offense (a total of 30 to 26 attack points) and defense and forced the set to be equalized with a 21:16 win. The Swiss then ran out of steam in the decisive tie-break: they lost the third set by a clear 8:15 and had to settle for second place in the final.

Small final for Jordan/Friedli

Jonathan Jordan and Julian Friedli provided a sense of achievement in the match for third place, showing great morale against the German duo Philipp Huster and Sven Winter after losing the opening set (18:21). They turned the game around with a significant improvement in performance and powerful attacking play (35 attacking points). They secured the second set with a commanding 21:13 before winning the hard-fought tie-break 15:13 to secure their place on the podium.