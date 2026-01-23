The European Water Sports Championships in Paris will kick off with diving. Two Swiss women have a good chance of winning medals in the French capital.

Before the competitions in the main pool take place from August 10 to 16, the European Aquatics Championships in Paris will kick off on July 31 with the diving, high diving, and open-water swimming events. From a Swiss perspective, Michelle Heimberg and Morgane Herculano in particular have high hopes for top results.

Will Heimberg win the next medals?

Heimberg has been among the European elite in diving for several years. The 26-year-old from Aargau, who won gold on the 3-meter board and took third place on the 1-meter board at the 2025 European Championships in Antalya, is aiming for two more podium finishes. She already has eight European Championship medals to her credit.

Three more Swiss athletes will compete in the diving events at the Olympic Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, though with more modest goals. Cloe Gravalos Simon will compete from the 10-meter platform, 15-year-old Antoine Chevnine from the 3-meter springboard, and Erik Passerone will try his luck from the 1-meter springboard, the 10-meter platform, and in the mixed synchronized diving event alongside Heimberg.

The “high diving” (20-meter) specialists, for their part, will compete on August 7 and 8 in Port Debilly on the banks of the Seine. Matthias Appenzeller, Jean-David Duval, Perrick Schafer, and Morgane Herculano will represent Switzerland. Herculano is among the contenders for a podium finish after the Geneva native secured her first top-three finish at the prestigious Diving World Series in Bali at the end of May.

Schreiber and Niederberger Seek Validation

In the artistic swimming (July 31–August 5) and open-water swimming (August 4–8) competitions, however, the Swiss are unlikely to make much of an impact. In artistic swimming, Anna-Sophia Aeschbacher and Ixchel Höner will compete in the technical and free duet events.

In open-water swimming, Christian Schreiber (10th in the 10 km in Singapore) and Paul Niederberger (11th in the 5 km) aim to build on their strong performances from the 2025 World Championships in Singapore. For his part, Nolan Carrel will be competing in his first major event at the elite level. All three will compete in the 5 km, 10 km, and the 3 km knockout sprint on the Seine.