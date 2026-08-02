In the final, Heimberg was defeated only by Italy’s Chiara Pellacani. The 26-year-old from Aargau fell well short—by a good 40 points—of winning her second European Championship title in this non-Olympic discipline, following her victory in 2023. Overall, she has now won her ninth European Championship medal.

Heimberg had a grueling schedule on Sunday. In the morning, she successfully made it through the 1-meter springboard qualifying round. Before the final late that evening, she also competed in the synchronized diving event with Erik Passerone from Zurich, who is nine years her junior—and did so quite successfully. The Swiss duo finished a strong 5th on the 3-meter springboard. With the Italians Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro taking the gold, they missed the bronze medal by a good 20 points. For Pellacani, it was her second gold medal in less than two hours.