Are they better than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic? According to Günthardt, it's hard to say - the game may be faster today, but: "Tennis is not just about athleticism, but also understanding the game, timing and instinct."

The "Big 3" were unique. Their consistency, game intelligence and aura remain unrivaled.

Today's exaggeration is often marketing. Statements such as "tennis has never been better" should be taken with a grain of salt - there used to be matches of an equally high standard.

Günthardt also talks about what Belinda Bencic still needs to achieve a major coup. Show more

Heinz Günthardt on ...

... Jannik Sinner's dominance

"Sinner is currently the complete contrast to the competition: he's closer to the baseline, takes the ball earlier - and still plays more consistently. That was the decisive difference in the final. Alcaraz often seemed to be searching, tried to adapt his game, but never really got into the flow. Sinner, on the other hand, played his program confidently - and could probably have stepped up a gear if required. His serve was particularly impressive."

... the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz

"Sinner used to be average on serve - but in the final he served at over 220 km/h when necessary. Statistically, Alcaraz had the better service values until the final, but against an opponent like Sinner, it's the form of the day that counts. The ability to step up in the decisive moments is what sets the very best apart. They play at 98 percent through the tournament - and still have reserves when it counts."

First the French Open final and now the Wimbledon final. Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

... mental strength

Is Sinner the mentally strongest player on the tour? "Perhaps not. But he is simply the best tennis player at the moment. Alcaraz has advantages on clay with his stronger topspin - his balls bounce higher, he can be more variable. But even there you could see how risky his stop shots were, for example. Sinner forces his opponents to change their game again and again - that unsettles them."

... a new tennis era

Is the generation with Sinner and Alcaraz better than that of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic? "It's hard to say. In athletics, there are also records from the 60s and 80s that still stand today. Tennis is not just about athleticism, but also about understanding the game, timing and instinct. And that's where the Big Three were simply outstanding. Whether today's players are better in their prime? That's speculation."

... Praise for the legends

"Novak Djokovic is still playing at the top despite his age. Nadal also won the Australian Open 2022 far from his prime. Statements like: tennis has never been as good as it is today are often propaganda. The fact is: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have shown things on court that are still unique. To say that Nadal no longer has a chance in Paris today is absurd."

... Changes in the playing style of former stars

"Roger Federer used to be a completely different player on grass: he used a lot of slice, played variably, scored points with a precise serve and sometimes attacked with 'chip and charge'. Ten years ago, Novak Djokovic could also have played the long rallies better - today he lacks a few percent."

... Comparison with earlier classics

Sinner and Alcaraz deliver great matches - such as the duel in Paris, which Günthardt describes as one of the best. But earlier classics such as the legendary Wimbledon final between Nadal and Federer have also made tennis history. Comparisons with earlier eras are difficult - also because, for marketing reasons, people like to give the impression that everything is better today.

Two friends: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sda

... Dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz

"Since the Australian Open 2023, they have won all the Grand Slams between them. It's reminiscent of the time of the Big Three. Even if Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray have been able to keep up from time to time, Sinner and Alcaraz are currently slightly superior to the rest. There are a few players who can keep up on a good day, but in terms of athleticism, confidence and consistency, they are the benchmark at the moment."

... potential challengers

Alexander Zverev believes Günthardt is capable of winning a Grand Slam title - his physicality and serve make him dangerous. Taylor Fritz is also close if he serves consistently well. A few young talents could also catch up in a year or two - provided they stay healthy and continue to develop.

... long-term dominance?

"It takes much more than just good tennis: physical fitness, mental strength, consistency. Federer, for example, was injury-free for years - an advantage that should not be underestimated. Whether there will be another era as dominant as that of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic remains to be seen. But if Sinner and Alcaraz carry on like this, they could be the new measure of all things."

... what Bencic needs to achieve a major coup

"Above all, she needs more consistency on her serve. If she can serve free points regularly and build up more pressure on her opponent's second serves, she has what it takes to win a Grand Slam - unless Swiatek is playing in top form. Then even Belinda can hardly get into the match."

