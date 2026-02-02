Heini Hemmi was not only gifted as a giant slalom skier - but also as a businessman. Here, the 1976 Olympic champion explains how he and Bernard Russi became the first professional skiers in history.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Olympic champion Heini Hemmi explains how he and Bernhard Russi became the first professional skiers in Switzerland in the late 1970s.

The two ski stars obtained a B license, which allowed them to advertise products outside the world of skiing.

"Everything was allowed except alcohol and tobacco," Hemmi explains in the Olympia-Talk on blue. He himself advertised for a mineral water brand, a chocolate brand and even underwear.

"That was a good thing," says Hemmi, who would therefore no longer have been eligible to compete in the 1980 Olympic Games. Show more

What today's stars seem to take for granted was highly controversial in the 70s: sports advertising. Ski stars such as Heini Hemmi, the 1976 Olympic giant slalom champion, or Bernhard Russi were only allowed to use their likenesses for ski products: ski poles, bindings, goggles and the like. Everything else was forbidden.

It was only in 1977 that Russi and Hemmi were allowed to obtain a so-called B license, which allowed them to advertise non-skiing products and services - so athletes were allowed to promote anything they wanted. "Except alcohol and tobacco," says Hemmi in the talk "Legends for eternity" on blue.

"That was financially rewarding"

The fact that it was considered inappropriate for athletes to advertise was also due to Avery Brundage, the legendary president of the International Olympic Committee, who gave the world-famous speech after the Munich attacks in 1972. "The Games must go on."

"We always had a thing with him (about advertising, ed.). He was out of his depth in that respect," Hemmi recalls. He and Russi fought for their rights - and ultimately prevailed. Thanks in part to the support of Adolf Ogi, the Swiss association director and later Federal Councillor. Hemmi and Russi thus became the first professional skiers in history.

Until 1977, the maximum annual salary for Swiss athletes was 70,000 francs, occasionally reaching six figures thanks to international prize money. That changed.

"When I had my B license, I advertised mineral water and chocolate," Hemmi recalls. And yes: also for underwear. "That too," he says and laughs. "That was quite a financial boon."

How much exactly? "I earned more than before," says Hemmi with a wink. "A bit more."

Hemmi should not have raced at the 1980 Olympics

The consequence, however, was that the 1976 Olympic champion with the B license was no longer considered an amateur and therefore should not have been allowed to compete at the 1980 Olympic Games. This was no longer a major issue: Hemmi retired as a ski racer in 1979.

And at some point, the international federations also realized "that we also had to make a living," as Hemmi says. "And the association itself also had to exist somehow." Without advertising and sponsors? No longer feasible in the long term.