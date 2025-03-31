First the trophy, now number 1 in the juniors: Henry Bernet has made an excellent start to the tennis year Keystone

Henry Bernet is now officially the best junior tennis player in the world. Following his triumph at the Australian Open in January, the 18-year-old from Basel is number 1 in the junior world rankings for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bernet is the fourth Swiss player after Roger Federer, Martina Hingis and Belinda Bencic to top the junior rankings of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Heinz Günthardt would probably have done the same after his victories at the French Open and Wimbledon, but in 1976 there were no world rankings for juniors.

It remains to be seen how long Bernet will remain at the top. He will probably only play the junior tournaments of the Grand Slams and otherwise concentrate on gaining a foothold on the men's professional tour.