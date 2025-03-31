  1. Residential Customers
Best junior tennis player in the world Henry Bernet now number 1 in the juniors

31.3.2025 - 16:24

Henry Bernet is now officially the best junior tennis player in the world. Following his triumph at the Australian Open in January, the 18-year-old from Basel is number 1 in the junior world rankings for the first time.

Bernet is the fourth Swiss player after Roger Federer, Martina Hingis and Belinda Bencic to top the junior rankings of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Heinz Günthardt would probably have done the same after his victories at the French Open and Wimbledon, but in 1976 there were no world rankings for juniors.

It remains to be seen how long Bernet will remain at the top. He will probably only play the junior tournaments of the Grand Slams and otherwise concentrate on gaining a foothold on the men's professional tour.

