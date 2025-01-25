Henry Bernet becomes the sixth Swiss to win a Grand Slam junior tournament. Keystone

Henry Bernet gives himself a birthday present. The Basel native is the first Swiss to win the Australian Open junior tournament in Melbourne.

Bernet defeated the American Benjamin Willwerth 6:3, 6:4 on the day he turned 18. Bernet, who is number 6 in the world rankings, 16 positions ahead of his opponent, clinched the match with a service break in the last game. He had taken Willwerth's serve twice in the first set.

The young player from Basel impressed all week in Melbourne. On the way to his greatest success to date, he only dropped one set in six matches.

Bernet is the sixth Swiss to triumph in the junior Grand Slam. Heinz Günthardt won at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1976, Roger Federer in 1998 and Roman Valent in 2001 at Wimbledon, Stan Wawrinka in 2003 and Dominic Stricker in 2020 at the French Open. Stricker beat compatriot Leandro Riedi in the final at Roland Garros.

There have been six Swiss tournament victories among the juniors so far. Martina Hingis dominated the French Open in 1993 and both Paris and Wimbledon in 1994, while Belinda Bencic achieved the French Open/Wimbledon double in 2013. Rebeka Masarova also won the French Open in 2016.