The second day of competition at the U20 World Championships in Eugene (USA) brought the Swiss team its first medal. Heptathlete Anna Pfister won the bronze medal with 5,850 points.

The Zurich native improved her personal best by nearly 200 points. The 19-year-old hadn’t expected to win a medal going into the competition. Following in the footsteps of Lucia Acklin, who won silver in Lima in 2024, Anna Pfister is only the second Swiss heptathlete ever to stand on the podium at a U20 World Championship. In the history of the U20 Championships, which have been held since 1986, the Swiss flag has been represented on the podium for the 18th time.

Sprinter Xenia Buri also delivered a strong performance, finishing fourth in the 100-meter final. The Bern native clocked 11.33 seconds; a time of 11.27 would have been needed for the bronze medal. But even reaching the final at a U20 World Championship is undoubtedly a great achievement for a Swiss sprinter. The 18-year-old still has a second chance. Along with the 4×100-meter relay team, she is among the medal contenders in the coming days.