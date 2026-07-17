With a record-breaking round, Australian professional golfer Lucas Herbert has taken the lead at the 154th British Open. The 30-year-old carded a 62 on the second day in Southport.

Australia's Lucas Herbert plays an outstanding round on the second day of the British Open and takes the lead

That marked the lowest round ever played in a men's golf major tournament. Branden Grace had set the record in 2017. Since then, the mark—which is eight strokes below the course par of 70—has been matched several times.

After shooting a 70 in the opening round, Herbert leads with a total of 132 strokes. Behind him is a group of five Americans, led by Bryson DeChambeau, who is one stroke back. Jackson Suber, who had led after the first day, Ryan Gerard, and Cameron Young were two strokes behind the leader. Sam Burns, who, like Herbert, also shot a 62, is another stroke back.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. also shot a 68 on the second of four tournament days and is tied for 8th place. Six-time major champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland bounced back after opening with a 72. Thanks to a 67, he made the cut and will continue to compete this weekend.