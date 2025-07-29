Danger when cliff jumping Herculano: "Our landings are like a car crash"

Spectacle is guaranteed with this sport: Cliff diving. In the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, the world's best athletes compete against each other - and with blue Sport, you can get up close and personal!

Linus Hämmerli

Beautiful backdrops, daring jumps and 24 brave athletes - that's the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series! Experience the entire event in Polignano a Mare, including Canadian Molly Carlson's moment of shock, on Tuesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. on free TV on blue Zoom.

Every year, the world's best cliff divers compete against each other in four different events on three continents. This year's venues are El Nido in the Philippines, Polignano a Mare in Italy, Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Boston in the USA.

The jumps are made from a platform set up for each event. The men jump from a height of 27 meters, the women from 21 meters. The landing is not in a pool, but in open water. They only land with their feet first.

A Swiss woman, Morgane Herculano from Geneva, will also be competing. In an interview with blue Sport, she says that she loves the thrill, but that this is preceded by "extremely repetitive and monotonous training".

In addition to discipline during training, you also need mental strength. "You mustn't panic, otherwise the consequences can be serious. Jumping into the water from this height is very dangerous," says Herculano.

"It was terrible"

The 25-year-old was up close at the last event in Polignano a Mare when Molly Carlson slipped on the platform during the jump and saved herself miraculously.

"I was standing on the platform during her jump and it was my turn right after hers," says the cliff diver on blue Sport. "I witnessed how she was suddenly gone. It was horrible to watch."

At first, Herculano didn't know what was happening to her colleague. Despite the slip, Carlson landed with her feet in the water. "She had great reflexes," recalls the 25-year-old. She herself had also slipped, but on lower platforms.

Find out how the Swiss woman fared in Polignano a Mare on Tuesday, July 29, at 8 pm. blue Sport will show you the entire Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event on free TV on blue Zoom.

