The "Championship Boxing" will take place on Saturday. Stefan Angehrn will be there as an expert. The boxing legend could still be boxing, as he shows. You can still win tickets for the spectacle in Bern here.

Michael Wegmann

Once a week he is still boxing, says Stefan Angehrn to blue Sport, but no more. Yet the 59-year-old Swiss boxing legend looks as if he still trains every day.

We actually wanted to talk to the Swiss boxing legend, who fought Ralf Rocchigiani twice for the world title almost 30 years ago and only narrowly lost each time, about the big event on Saturday evening in Bern. The "Championship Boxing", the biggest boxing event in Switzerland, where Angehrn will be appearing as an expert and Angelo Peña, a great Swiss boxing hope, will be in the ring.

"Bet that you won't make it...?"

First of all, we are interested in how much punch Angehrn himself still has in his arms. "I'm at about 70 to 80 percent of what I was back then," says the man from eastern Switzerland. What does that mean? To find out, blue Sport proposes a little showdown: "Bet you can't manage to smash a watermelon with one punch...?"

And because Angehrn is also young at heart, he accepts the bet without hesitation. "It won't work with gloves," says the ex-boxer and resolves to punch hard and fast.

He takes a quick measure and hits it. The melon shatters into several pieces. Angehrn laughs heartily. T-shirt and arm full of pulp. "Angehrn wins against the watermelon by knockout. That would make a really impressive headline," he says, wiping his hands clean.

Angehrn: "Peña is a huge talent"

If Peña is as focused against Japan's Hiroki Hanabusa on Saturday evening as Angehrn is on the melon, his streak is likely to continue. He has remained unbeaten in all nine of his professional fights to date. Angehrn at least thinks highly of him. "Angelo Peña is undisputedly a huge boxing talent. He is the first Swiss in years who has the potential to fight really big fights."

If you want to watch the spectacle live on Saturday evening, blue Sport is giving away two free tickets (see below). The main fights can also be seen on free TV on blue Zoom from 9.00 pm.

Championship Boxing

The biggest boxing event in Switzerland for years "Championship Boxing" tomorrow Saturday in Bern-Gümligen has long been the biggest boxing event in Switzerland.

Local hero Angelo Peña, unbeaten in nine professional fights, takes center stage. The super featherweight with Caribbean roots will fight Japanese fighter Hiroki Hanabusa for the "Intercontinental Title of the World Boxing Organization" (WBO).

If Peña, who grew up in Ostermundigen, also wins late on Saturday evening, he can look forward to a fight for the world title of the WBO, one of the five major world associations.

Christopher Mouafo is in action immediately before Angelo Peña. The man from Biel will box Jonniel Laurente from the Philippines for the WBO Global lightweight title.

All information about the boxing evening at: https://www.swissproboxing.ch/

The main fights can be seen on free TV on blue Zoom from 21:00 , with commentary by the German "boxing voice" Tobias Drews and Swiss boxing legend Stefan Angehrn. Show more

The boxing spectacle on September 14 live on free TV on blue Zoom