The 2026 Tour de France Femmes ended in disappointment for Marlen Reusser. A day later, she explained why it wasn't the crash that cost her a spot on the podium.

"A puzzle I have to solve" Here's what Marlen Reusser has to say about the bitter disappointment at the Tour de France

Sad images are making the rounds on Sunday. Marlen Reusser crosses the finish line of the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes. And she’s crying—not out of joy, but out of disappointment. The Bern native is hugged and comforted by her teammates. While Demi Vollering climbs onto the podium to celebrate her overall victory, Reusser finishes in 14th place.

A day later, during a press conference, she said, “It’s still too early to talk about everything.” She couldn’t explain why her legs had given out. “That’s a mystery we now have to try to solve.”

"That's when I knew the podium was out of reach"

In fact, the race could hardly have been more dramatic for Reusser, who started out as one of the favorites. Up until the queen stage on Mont Ventoux, the Bern native had worn the yellow jersey for three stages. Then she had to relinquish the lead in the general classification to Kasia Niewiadoma. On Saturday, Reusser rode—as she herself put it—with “the worst legs of her life.” While Vollering took the lead in the general classification, Reusser fell further behind.

A podium finish in the stage race still seemed certain on the final day. “I started the day thinking it was a done deal,” Reusser said on Monday afternoon—she had a 1:53-minute lead over fourth-place finisher Elisa Longo Borghini.

But about 67 km from the finish—during the second of four ascents of the Col d’Eze—he suffered a setback. Reusser had to let the leading group pull away. “It’s a mystery to me. I had to let a group get away that I normally wouldn’t have to let get away. At that moment, I knew the Tour podium was out of reach.”

Attempts at an explanation and a great deal of uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty, Reusser tries to explain the situation. He says it’s a problem that first arose after the Tour of Flanders and caused him trouble again in the Giro. At a certain point, the balance of force on the pedals was no longer 50/50, but 45/55. “Somehow, there’s a problem in my leg. But whether that’s the whole story and exactly where it’s coming from is a mystery to us.”

After Reusser had to let the group pull away, disappointment set in. But that wasn’t all. A short time later, away from the cameras, she crashed on the descent. She explains that she lost control of the handlebars when she hit a pothole. For a while, she just sat there on the ground. At first, continuing the race didn’t make any sense to her.

That is, until her Movistar teammates stopped and suggested to Reusser that they treat the whole thing as a kind of ceremony and ride the remaining hours together. Reusser got back on her bike and crossed the finish line 24 minutes and 35 seconds behind winner Vollering. She finished in 14th place overall.

There's still one highlight to come

Despite her frustration, Reusser is already trying to focus on the positives. The tour had actually been going very well for a long time. Especially when you consider where she came from. In February, Reusser crashed during the UAE Tour and sustained injuries to her knee and shoulder that forced her to take a break of nearly two months. In mid-April, she suffered a vertebral fracture during the Tour of Flanders.

She returned to competition at the Giro and was in contention at the front for a long time. But then, after another crash and physical discomfort, she fell from the podium to 13th place in the overall standings.

With the World Championships coming up in Montreal at the end of September, there’s still one major highlight of the season to look forward to. Until then, Reusser wants to recover. “These few weeks off are really nice.” It had already become clear during the annual planning that the season would be extremely intense. “Now I really need a break.”