Attempted theft at the US Open Tennis star Sinner is almost robbed by a fan

dpa

4.9.2025 - 08:55

Jannik Sinner devotes himself to his fans after a match at the US Open. Meanwhile, a spectator grabs his bag. Now the tennis star talks about the incident - and the contents of the bag.

DPA

04.09.2025, 08:55

04.09.2025, 09:00

When a man from the spectator area at the US Open reached for his bag, Italian defending champion Jannik Sinner was not only worried about his tennis rackets. "I immediately checked to see if he had taken anything. I didn't just have my rackets in there," reported the 24-year-old Italian after reaching the semi-finals. "I have my cell phone with me. I have my wallet with me."

US Open. Sinner strolls into the semi-finals, Anisimova takes revenge on Swiatek

US OpenSinner strolls into the semi-finals, Anisimova takes revenge on Swiatek

After Sinner had won his round of 16 match against Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan, he was about to give away his towel when a spectator tried to get hold of his bag. A member of the security staff quickly stopped the spectator.

Sinner praises security staff

Something like this had "never happened to him before", said the world number one tennis player. "But the security staff do a good job," said Sinner. "I think the big tournaments in particular do a great job of making us feel safe. Everything is fine."

With his 6:1, 6:4, 6:2 win over his Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, Sinner made it through to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam tournament in New York. On Friday, last year's champion will play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the final.

