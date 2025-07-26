The last two races of the Formula E season are taking place in London this weekend. While the drivers' world champion has been decided, one decision is still open.

Andreas Lunghi

Races 15 and 16 of the Formula E season will take place in London on July 26 and 27. You can follow them exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom from 6 p.m. each day.

blue Sport reporter Andreas Lunghi was able to take a spin in the electric Porsche Taycan during the Formula E race weekend at Tempelhof in Berlin.

The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and delivers over 400 hp to the asphalt. The reporter got to experience all of this - despite the wet conditions.

On the home straight, the Porsche reached a top speed of 211 km/h in the rain. On the exit of the bends, the acceleration kicked in again, and the walls of the street circuit seemed to get closer and closer. Fortunately, the driver had everything under control.

Team classification still to be decided

The decision in the drivers' world championship was also made in the German capital. Britain's Oliver Rowland held his nerve in the second race and scored the necessary points to dethrone Germany's Pascal Wehrlein.

The team championship is still open - and there is still plenty of suspense ahead of the last two races. Porsche with Wehrlein and Antonio Félix da Costa has a 23-point lead over Nissan with world champion Rowland and Frenchman Norman Nato.

Given their current form, the Porsche team should be favored. Both drivers have been busy scoring points recently and, after missing out on the drivers' title, should be hungry to take the team title.

Nissan is only still in the race for the team title thanks to the unleashed Rowland. The Briton has scored 165 points more than his team-mate Nato. Nissan would probably have to win both races in London to take the second title.

